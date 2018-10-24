Colbert Whisks Us Back to 2015 for One Brief Respite

Stephen Colbert was very careful with us in his monologue on Tuesday night, easing us into addressing the current president’s latest gaffe (or, more honestly, the terrible on-purpose thing he did) by reminding us of the time before. When Colbert cut to a clip of the president, a clip of former President Obama began playing instead, reigniting all our inner hopes and dreams. Because sometimes it’s just fun to pretend it’s 2015 again. But soon enough it was back to reality: with Donald Trump proudly referring to himself as a “nationalist” during a rally. Because apparently if you just shorten “white nationalist” to “nationalist” it gets a lot friendlier? Somehow? Oh 2015, how little we appreciated you and your glorious mascot: left shark.

