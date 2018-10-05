Conan O’Brien Is Gonna Have a Podcast

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

Conan O’Brien needs a friend, and he’s discovered that the best way for a comedian to achieve this is to start a podcast. So, the late night host announced on Twitter that next month he is launching his own podcast on Earwolf called Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Why doesn’t Conan O’Brien have friends, you ask? Well, it turns out he thought he did, until one day he realized they were all actually just his employees. Like his assistant Sona Movsesian, who joins him for the first mini-episode setting up the premise of the show. O’Brien is hoping that the podcast will both encourage celebrities to talk to him and become his friend for real, while also sparing the audience the experience of having to look at his face. He’s also figured out how to turn classy podcast noises into rimshots for his jokes, and if that doesn’t make you some friends… try a kickball league!