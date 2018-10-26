Crazy Rich Asians Author Kevin Kwan Is Making an Asian-Led Comedy Pilot for CBS

Kevin Kwan. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Kevin Kwan, who wrote the book that inspired this year’s hit film Crazy Rich Asians, has a new project in the works at CBS. According to Variety, the network has given a put-pilot commitment to a multi-cam comedy series written and executive-produced by Kwan, titled The Emperor of Malibu. The show centers on two families — “one from Shanghai with new money and one from the East coast of the U.S. with old money — that must learn to co-exist when their children get married.” In addition to Kwan, David Sangalli, Michelle Nader, Christina Lee, and Danielle Stokdyk will executive-produce.

The Emperor of Malibu isn’t the only series the Crazy Rich Asians author is currently working on. Kwan and Sangalli also have a TV project in development over at Amazon: “a globe-hopping drama set amongst Hong Kong’s most influential and powerful family and the business empire they control.”