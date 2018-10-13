Dave Chappelle Isn’t Amused by Kanye West’s Pro-Trump Ramblings

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Kanye West had a bizarre meeting with President Trump in the White House, where the musician spoke uninterrupted for ten minutes about this, that, and the other. (Or rather, MAGA hats, Montessori schools, and how to improve SNL.) Prior to that, West appeared on TMZ to wax poetic about slavery and the Democratic party. Well, West’s complimentary musings about Trump have made their way back to his old pal Dave Chappelle, and let’s just say he isn’t too pleased that Ye’s worshiping at the shrine of POTUS — but he’s not “mad” in the way you might think. “That’s my brother. I love him, I support him. But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says,” Chappelle explained during a CNN interview with Van Jones. “I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn’t say all that shit.” He added, recognizing West’s virtuosity as a musician: “Kanye’s the artist, man. And he’s a genius … he’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying.”

Chappelle also acknowledged how he regrets encouraging Americans to be more open-minded about Trump, who was just elected president, during his SNL monologue back in 2016. “I said we should give Trump a chance because he’s the president of the United States,” he explained. “I shouldn’t have said that shit.” Hey, at least he’s not the only one with SNL regrets.