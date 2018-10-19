David Byrne’s American Utopia Could Be Coming to Broadway

Photo: American Utopia tour

Take a look at this news! It’s passing in-between us. For those who weren’t lucky enough to catch David Byrne’s current (and excellent) American Utopia tour over the past few months — which was birthed to accompany Byrne’s equally excellent American Utopia album, his first in 13 years — there might be a more permanent solution to see it in the future. Because in a new Guardian interview, the former Talking Heads frontman revealed there has been “interest” from both Broadway and London’s West End in turning the tour into some type of show. “I’ve never done anything like that before,” Byrne explained, excited at the creative opportunities that could serve as the show’s main narrative. We know he has the musical experience, so we’re just going to sit back and see how he connects “Slippery People” and “I Zimbra” in Act Two.