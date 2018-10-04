DC Universe Renews Titans for Second Season Hours After Premiere

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DC UNIVERSE

Hours after its Wednesday night premiere at New York Comic Con, which was already full of surprises, DC Universe announced it has already renewed Titans for a second season. Even though it won’t debut until October 12th, the new streaming service clearly has a ton of confidence in their first live-action series. “This is just the beginning of our journey to open up the world of DC for our fans,” president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks Craig Hunegs said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show follows Dick Grayson, better known as Robin, as he leads a new group of heroes now that he’s no longer under Batman’s wing. Eh? Ehh?? The series stars Brenton Thwaites at Grayson, who is known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Oculus. DC Universe has also struck a deal with Netflix to distribute the series internationally, so now everyone in the world can learn to enjoy our exhausting Titans puns! Super!