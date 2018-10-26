Demi Moore Says She ‘Never Felt Good Enough’ Before Recovery

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While accepting the Woman of the Year award from the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House in Los Angeles, Demi Moore opened up about going into recovery early in her career. “I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction and no matter what success I had I just never felt good enough,” Moore told the audience according to Variety. “I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it really quickly brought me to a real crisis point.” The star of Ghost went on to describe how two people she “barely knew” confronted her and encouraged her to seek help. “Life is certainly not a straight line and I think everybody here has dealt with not feeling good enough at some point in their lives,” she continued. “I know that in a moment of great struggle for me, I reached out to a wise teacher and I expressed my fear that I wasn’t good enough and she said, ‘You will never be good enough but you can know that value of your worth. Put down the measuring stick.”