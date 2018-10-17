Nicole Kidman Has a Gun and a Leather Blazer in This New Destroyer Trailer

Everything in Karyn Kusama’s new movie Destroyer seems intense. At first, it looks like Nicole Kidman is leading a little girl to freedom, but every subsequent image seems like their freedom comes at a steep price. Sebastian Stan and Bradley Whitford also show up while Kidman’s character, LAPD detective Erin Bell, tries to right some old wrongs. Per the movie’s synopsis, Bell “was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.” Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, and Scoot McNairy co-star. See it this December.

