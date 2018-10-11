Deutschland 86 Trailer: The ’80s German Spy Drama Returns

TV’s favorite East German spy is back. Starting October 25, SundanceTV will start airing episodes of Deutschland 86, the follow-up to the critical darling and Peabody-winning German TV series about a young communist operative who heads West. Three years after the events of Deutschland 83, the ten-episode follow-up season finds Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay), who had been banished to Africa, called back into the field to work with his Aunt Lenora (Maria Schrader, impeccable posture intact) at the East German foreign intelligence agency. From there, the mission leads him to South Africa, Angola, Libya, Paris, West Berlin, and finally back to East Berlin. Florence Kasumba (Black Panther, Wonder Woman) joins the series as Rose Seithathi, an African National Congress operative who’s planning a revolution. And there’s still plenty of ’80s pop music, of course.

