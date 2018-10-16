Diablo Cody and Liz Astrof Are Rebooting Alice

Diablo Cody. Photo: David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Tully writer Diablo Cody and 2 Broke Girls’ Liz Astrof are teaming up to reboot a TV show originally based on a 1974 Martin Scorsese film. Because it’s 2018, baby! We can do anything! Deadline is reporting that Fox has committed to the pilot for Alice, a reboot of the 1976 CBS show of the same name. That show ran for nine seasons and starred Linda Lavin as the titular Alice, who moves with her son to Arizona after the death of her husband, like ya do. Cody and Astrof’s show, however, will remove one change the TV show made from the Scorsese film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore that the show was based on. In the reboot, Alice will move to Arizona after kicking her very alive but cheating husband to the curb. This is a thing people weren’t allowed to show on TV in the late ‘70s because, well, who knows, ask your parents. One thing will remain unchanged about Alice though: She’ll still work at a roadside diner, because those only offend people without cars.