Dirty John Trailer: Connie Britton Flirts With Danger, a.k.a. Eric Bana

Connie Britton, when will you learn that men are toxic? What if we play an eerie cover of “Toxic” to really reinforce what’s going on? In Bravo’s Dirty John, based on the true-crime podcast, Britton plays Debra Newell, a Newport Beach interior designer who falls for a mysterious doctor named John Meehan, who is both sexy and creepy, and as if to reinforce both sides of that description, played by Eric Bana. Her daughters (Julia Garner and Juno Temple) think something’s afoot, but Britton’s too in love to notice. As you might expect, things go awry! Dirty John premieres November 25, and if that’s too long to wait, Connie Britton and Eric Bana will give a sneak peak of the show at Vulture Festival LA.

