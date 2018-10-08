Dirty John Trailer: Run for Your Life, Connie Britton!

Don’t be fooled by Eric Bana’s excellent taste in liquor and jawline, ladies. Because in the trailer for Bravo’s upcoming Dirty John — based on the super popular podcast — Connie Britton’s character has to learn the hard way that her new doctor boo isn’t being truthful about who he says he is, and she might’ve endangered her family for the sake of having that piece of man-candy by her side. (We understand.) With the help of her two daughters, though, she soon comes to her senses, but not before a ton of psychological manipulation tries to change her mind. It’ll premiere on November 25.

