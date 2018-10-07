Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

It was only a matter of time, really. President Trump, not even 24 hours after Taylor Swift made a rare political statement to denounce Tennessee Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn, has commented on the songstress’ ardent stance. In short: He’s still a low-key Swift enthusiast, but doesn’t like her music as much after she displayed such belated political hutzpah. “Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job now in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her,” Trump told a pool of reporters, according to many corroborating tweets. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, okay?”

In her widely shared Instagram post from Sunday, Swift endorsed Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives, listing off a list of reasons why Blackburn shouldn’t get your vote for the Senate. “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” Swift wrote, in part. “She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”