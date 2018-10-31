Don’t Worry They’re Probably Making a Sequel to The Meg

Photo: The Meg

According to Variety, you haven’t seen the last of that gigantic shark that took on Jason Statham this summer. No, the depths of the Mariana Trench are still not safe for research submarines, as the magazine confirmed that a sequel to this summer’s The Meg is being planned. “It’s still very early stages right now, but we’re working or starting to work on it. We’d like to keep it a secret at this time,” executive producer Catherine Xujun Ying, told the crowd at the US-China Entertainment Summit. The film was a big success, and remains the highest ever grossing co-production between the US and China. But before you go thinking that this sequel is just some kind of cynical cash grab, keep in mind The Meg was actually based on the first in a series of 5 books by Steve Alten, the rights to which producer Belle Avery purchased in perpetuity. So that means there are four more Megs! We could have Megs every year! Megs for everyone!