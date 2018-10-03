Journalist Behind Bizarro Drew Barrymore Interview Promises It Wasn’t Faked

The magazine said “she has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure.” Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

In an interview with EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine, Drew Barrymore seemingly gave several bizarre remarks on motherhood, body shaming, and the status of women around the world. (“I cannot deny that women made a great achievement over the past century,” Barrymore says at one point. “There is a significant progress recorded by people who study women status throughout history.”) After photos of the print interview went viral on Tuesday, the journalist behind the piece — writer and former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Aida Takla O’Reilly — defended the interview on Twitter. O’Reilly said she conducted the interview in New York City, and promises that it’s totally legit.

In the interview’s introduction, O’Reilly begins with a few unusual observations about Barrymore’s personal history: “Ever since [her parents’ divorce], she has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure; but unfortunately things do not always go as planned and she has not yet succeeded in any relationship for various reasons,” it reads.

Drew Barrymore’s representatives told HuffPost that she “did not participate” in the interview, and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.” Could we get a dramatic reading, too?