Eighth Grade Star Elsie Fisher Will Sing As a Wiggin Sister in Biopic The Shaggs

Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher — the teen who perfectly captured all of your middle school ennui — has booked her next job. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher will star in The Shaggs, a musical movie based on the real-life story of the Wiggin sisters, “three musically inept teenagers from New Hampshire who, in 1968, recorded one of the most infamous rock-and-roll albums of all time, Philosophy of the World.” The story will be based on a 1999 New Yorker article by Susan Orlean.

Ken Kwapis (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, He’s Just Not That Into You) will direct, from a script by Joy Gregory. Gregory, whose credits include episodes of Felicity and Madam Secretary, previously turned The Shaggs’ story into an off-Broadway musical. Haim, you’re on notice!