In a some very British news, Emerald Fennell — a name, not an ingredient in a GBBO recipe — will play the young Camilla Shand (later, Parker Bowles) in the upcoming third season of The Crown. TVLine reports that Fennell, known for her work on Call the Midwife, will enter the show as it moves into the 1970s, when Camilla and Prince Charles first met. Charles will be played by Josh O’Conner, with the rest of the cast led by Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret. Bring on the awkward royal flirting!