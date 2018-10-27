Imagine all the women throughout history who had to wear a corset with zero chance of an Oscar nod. Just devastating. In a recent Graham Norton interview, Emma Stone recalls, in detail, how the historically accurate costuming of The Favourite slowly, over the course of a month, pushed her internal organs down her torso.

“After about a month, my organs shifted because they have to,” the actress recalled. “The bottom half of my stomach…I’m not a doctor! Whatever’s in there went down that way, and I guess just my ribs stayed up.” Laughed Stone, “It was only temporary, but it was gross.” She also had to huff menthol to calm her claustrophobic panic while wearing costume designer Sandy Powell’s (truly stunning) tight costumes, presumably because god only knows where her lungs ended up during filming.

