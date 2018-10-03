Fan Bingbing Breaks Silence in Response to Government Fines

Photo: LUGIA/VCG via Getty Images

The Chinese actress who has been missing from the public eye since June has finally posted on social media, addressing the fines and back taxes she may owe the Chinese government. Fan Bingbing, who is set to appear alongside Bruce Willis in the upcoming film Air Strike, posted on her Weibo account for the first time in months shortly after the penalties were announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the society which trusted me; I failed the fans who liked me,” she wrote to her 61 million followers. “Without the Party and the state’s good policies, without the love from the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing.” The statement also addresses the financial penalties she now faces, “I totally accepted all of them, and will raise funds to pay my taxes and penalties regardless of any obstacles.” Though this is the first fans have heard from her in months, it’s still unclear where she actually is, and whether she is in fact being detained by Chinese authorities as many have speculated.