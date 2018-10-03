Fan Bingbing Fined By Chinese Government for Tax Evasion

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chinese state media are reporting that actress Fan Bingbing has been ordered to pay a fine of nearly $130 million for tax evasion. As CNN reports, the Chinese state run news outlet Xinhua made what is the first public announcement about the actress since her disappearance from public life in June. Bingbing’s whereabouts are unknown to the public, with many speculating she has been detained by Chinese authorities. According to Xinhua, Bingbing will avoid facing criminal charges if she pays the fine before the deadline. The government has announced a new program to crackdown on back taxes in the entertainment industry, and has set a December 31st payment deadline for anyone wishing to avoid criminal charges. CNN also reports that Bingbing’s agent Mou Enguang is confirmed to be in Chinese custody and is under investigation for allegedly aiding in the scheme.