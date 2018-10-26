Williams. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hulu has announced the core cast of its forthcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral series, based on the 1994 film of the same name, and we are very pleased to meet them. Jessica Williams will lead the cast as Jess, a communications director for a New York senatorial campaign who sets off to London after she’s invited to a wedding, and ends up staying long enough to reconnect with old friends and find herself “in the midst of their personal crises.” Those friends are Rebecca Rittenhouse, who will play Dallas socialite turned London transplant Ainsley who asks Jess to be her maid of honor; Nikesh Patel as Kash, who The Hollywood Reporter describes as a struggling actor meant to marry Ainsley; and John Reynolds as Duffy, a fellow American living in London who has long carried a torch for Jess. The series comes from writers Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, who will also produce, and it is expected to start streaming sometime next year.