Future Just Released an Album with Juice WRLD

Photo: 2018 Epic Records

It’s finally Friday, so that means it’s time for an album drop, and this week’s newest venture is a collaboration between Future and Juice WRLD. The two have teamed up on a joint album called WRLD on Drugs. And while it may not be the solo Future album fans have been waiting for this year, it’s something, and sometimes that’s all you can hope for in life! The 16-track album also has plenty of high profile appearances, with both Lil Wayne and Young Thug contributing verses. And, of course, Future’s once intended tour mate Nicki Minaj is also included. The album is currently streaming on all platforms.