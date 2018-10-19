That face when you’ll never love again. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Welcome to the riff-heavy, tearful, so ’90s it’s basically just Whitney portion of the Star Is Born soundtrack. After Lady Gaga’s wail from “Shallow” catapulted A Star Is Born’s trailer into meme-dom, Gaga’s decided to showcase the song from the film’s grand finale where (spoiler for anyone not familiar with any iteration of the many Star Is Born films) Bradley Cooper is dead and she’s decided to channel her feelings through song. That song is “I’ll Never Love Again” and the title pretty much explains the mood. The music video, which will make you very sad, is currently only up on Apple Music, though we’ll update once the sadness is more readily available elsewhere.