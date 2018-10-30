Are there Australians in Westeros? Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Hugo Boss Prize

Westeros just got a lot more Gypsy (RIP Gypsy). According to Variety, Naomi Watts will star in the pilot of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, playing “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” The network ordered the pilot, which is written by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman, back in June, when we learned that it would take place thousands of years before the events of the main series, a.k.a. the Age of Heroes. There aren’t many named characters from around then that Watts could play — and she’s probably playing someone new — but we do know it’s the period when Winterfell and the Wall were built, and that the show proposes to reveal “the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers.” Let Naomi fight a white walker!