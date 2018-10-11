A Grey’s Anatomy Catch-up Guide No Matter How Far Behind You Are

Photo: Maya Robinson/Vulture and Photo by ABC

So you want to watch Grey’s Anatomy as it launches into its 15th season, but you aren’t exactly caught up? Maybe you only just recovered from a certain dreamy person making a permanent exit. Maybe you swore off the medical drama when Izzie started sleeping with a ghost. Or maybe you’ve never laid eyes on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in your entire life (who are you?). It can be intimidating to dive into a show with such a rich history, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking on Grey’s Anatomy in all its soapy, sexy, sometimes medical glory. We’re having a great, sometimes traumatic, time over in fictional Seattle, why shouldn’t you?

If you don’t have time to go back and watch old episodes (they’re all streaming on Netflix), regardless of where you left off, we get it! As a service to the public, we’ve created this handy Grey’s Anatomy guide just for you. It highlights some of the most important events and people in Grey’s history and provides information that should help you hang with even the most diehard of Grey’s fans. There’s nothing like watching the entire series, but this should come close! Now what are you waiting for? It’s a beautiful day to save lives … and also get caught up on a long-running medical drama.

Start Here If: You’ve never watched an episode of Grey’s Anatomy

Welcome to fictional Seattle, where life and love and death and steamy hookups and medical marvels all convene at Seattle Grace Hospital. You have much to learn and so much to look forward to! Please know seasons one and two of Grey’s Anatomy are treasures and if you have time to watch both in full (that’s 36 episodes), you should.

Person to Know

Seattle Grace’s Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo): Meredith’s likes: voice-overs that explain the theme of each episode, tequila, surgery, elevator rides full of sexual tension, dancing things out. Meredith’s dislikes: being compared to her mother, renowned surgeon Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), having to keep her mother’s advanced early-onset Alzheimer’s a secret, finding out that her one night stand with the good hair is also her boss, hugs.

Must-See Episode

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1): At the very least, watch the pilot — it’s good! You’ll meet all the major players for the first few seasons. Aside from Meredith, these include Meredith’s fellow interns: Cristina Yang (hard-core surgeon, cherished angel among all Grey’s fans); George O’Malley (dorky, in love with Meredith); Izzie Stevens (cheerful, one-time lingerie model); Alex Karev (total dick). You’ll also meet her superiors at the hospital: their resident, Miranda Bailey (known as the Nazi, a complete delight); Richard Webber (chief of surgery, knew Ellis Grey, recovering alcoholic); Preston Burke (arrogant cardio-thoracic god); and Derek Shepherd (man with good hair, also very good neurosurgeon).

Relationship Watch

Meredith and Derek: Mer and Der (Patrick Dempsey) are basically the Prom Queen and Prom King of Grey’s Anatomy.

Meredith and Cristina: Let me spoil something for you here: Meredith and Cristina (Sandra Oh) are the greatest relationship in this entire series, don’t @ me. They are kindred spirits, both insanely talented at what they do, neither is overly warm, both love tequila, and most important, they never apologize for who they are.

Cristina and Burke: Yes! There is another intern-attending romance afoot at Seattle Grace. Burke is all-in on Cristina from the get-go, but with Cristina, surgery will always be her greatest love. You should know two things about them: (1) Their chemistry is off the (medical) charts, and (2) Cristina gets pregnant toward the end of season one and schedules an appointment for an abortion without telling Burke anything. I know, drama!

Person to Know

Addison Shepherd (Kate Walsh): In the season-one finale, a hot redhead walks into Seattle Grace, beelines for Derek and Meredith, and says, “Hi, I’m Addison Shepherd […] and you must be the woman who’s screwing my husband?” That’s right, you guys: Derek is married.

Vocab Lesson

McDreamy (n.): The nickname given to Derek Shepherd by Cristina Yang in Season 1, Episode 2. It sticks.

Start Here If: You stopped watching once Addison showed up.

Season two explores the fallout of this reveal and Meredith and Derek spend a lot of time fighting their feelings for each other in light of Derek’s marital status. It’s very hard and they fail!

Must-See Episodes

“Into You Like a Train” (Season 2, Episode 6): If you want to see Grey’s do a deeply moving patient story that seamlessly ties into our doctors’ personal story lines, watch this one about a man and a woman who get impaled on the same pole during a train accident. Only one of them can live. You’ve heard that people cry during Grey’s? It starts here.

“It’s the End of the World” (Season 2, Episode 16) and “As We Know It” (Season 2, Episode 17): Part one took the coveted post–Super Bowl spot in 2006. Meredith has to keep her hand on a bomb inside a man’s body to prevent it from exploding, Bailey has a baby, and Kyle Chandler is there as the bomb-squad leader. He dies. It’s very riveting television!

Vocab Lesson

My person (n.): The only human you want by your side no matter the occasion. The one person who truly gets you. It was coined when Cristina listed Meredith as her emergency contact for her abortion appointment. They are forever and always each other’s person.

People to Know

Adele Webber (Loretta Devine): Richard’s no-nonsense wife who hates how much he works.

Thatcher Grey (Jeff Perry): Meredith’s estranged father who has a new family.

Mark Sloan (Eric Dane): A.k.a McSteamy, Derek’s best friend (a plastic surgeon) who had an affair with Addison and arrives in Seattle to win her back.

Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez): An orthopedic surgeon who falls for George.

Relationship Watch

Meredith and Derek and Addison: Derek left NYC because he caught Addison cheating on him with his best friend. Although Meredith asks, Derek does not decide to pick her, choose her (he definitely still loves her)—he wants to try and make his 11-year marriage work.

Cristina and Burke: Cristina miscarries and Burke (Isaiah Washington) isn’t happy to learn she wasn’t going to tell him she was pregnant. They break up briefly, but end up living together.

Alex and Izzie: They fall for each other but Alex self-sabotages, cheats on her, and she ends things with him. He never stops having feelings for her.

Izzie and Denny Duquette: Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is a long-time patient of Dr. Burke’s. While waiting for a heart transplant, he and Izzie fall hard for each other.

Richard and Ellis: Surprise! Richard and Ellis had a torrid affair back in the day. She left Thatcher for him, but Richard couldn’t leave Adele.

Meredith and McVet: Meredith gets a dog named Doc and takes up with his vet, Finn (Chris O’Donnell). He is both dreamy and sad.

George and Callie: She is more into this pairing than he is.

More Must-See Episodes

“17 Seconds” (Season 2, Episode 25); “Deterioration of the Fight or Flight Response” (Season 2, Episode 26); “Losing My Religion” (Season 2, Episode 27): Season two ends with a three-part story (season two had 27 episodes — 27!). Burke gets shot. Izzie cuts Denny’s LVAD wire to get him back on the transplant list and risks losing her license for the man she loves. Denny tragically dies an hour after proposing to her. The image of Izzie in a pink prom dress weeping in the arms of Alex while Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” plays is forever emblazoned in the mind of every Grey’s fan. Also, Meredith and Derek have dirty hot sex and she must choose between him and Finn.

Start Here If: You stopped watching when Denny died.

Denny was very charming! It was a tough loss. But Seattle Grace moves on (mostly), and so should you.

Must-See Episodes

“Drowning on Dry Land” (Season 3, Episode 16): The second episode having to do with a massive ferry-boat accident. It’s a great showcase for several characters including: Izzie, who gets her surgical mojo back post-Denny by doing brain surgery in the the field; Alex, who steps up his patient-care game; and Meredith who ends up drowning in the Puget Sound because she simply gives up. Derek pulls her out of the water and tries to save her. Both very dark and very exciting!

“Didn’t We Almost Have It All?” (Season 3, Episode 25): Burke walks out on Cristina at their wedding. No one walks out on Cristina Yang!

New Wrinkles

Mommy Issues: An ailing Ellis returns to Seattle Grace. In a few hours of lucidity, she finds time to tell Meredith that she’s ordinary. It stings! Ellis dies shortly after. Meredith carries scars from her mother FOREVER.

Daddy Issues: George’s dad dies after a stint at Seattle Grace and George spirals. He elopes with Callie in Las Vegas and then proceeds to cheat on his wife by sleeping with Izzie.

Bon Voyage: Addison has enough of McDreamy and McSteamy and heads for sunnier skies in California. Her spinoff, Private Practice, takes off during season three of Grey’s. She is greatly missed.

People to Know

Dr. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh): The new intern is Meredith’s half-sister by way of Thatcher and his wife Susan. Meredith wants nothing to do with her for a long time. Don’t worry, she gets over it!

Major Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd): Military trauma surgeon extraordinaire. He pops up in the season five premiere and becomes a permanent fixture at Seattle Grace a few episodes later. He helps Cristina when she’s impaled with an icicle (it is a thing that happens on this show!), and they start up a very steamy relationship almost immediately.

Relationship Watch (slash Breakup City)

Webber and Adele: Webber gets an ultimatum — work or his wife. She ends up leaving him.

Callie and George: The affair comes out and this disastrous, impetuous marriage ends.

Izzie and George: Once George ends things with Callie, he and Izzie make an honest attempt at things, but they realize they are better off as friends. So, all the drama was for naught.

Meredith and Derek: They’re off again, but this time, it’s for real. Derek starts dating a nice nurse named Rose.

Alex and Rebecca: Cripes, these two. Rebecca (Elizabeth Reaser) was a Jane Doe during the ferry-boat accident who needed a face transplant, and she and Alex form a deep bond. But she ends up being extremely unstable and things go south fast. Still, the relationship is a huge step forward in Alex’s character development.

More Wrinkles

Drama Rundown: Derek moves into Meredith’s house, but things get rocky again while they work on a neuro clinical trial and Derek takes all the credit. Callie develops feelings for cardio surgeon Erica Hahn (Brooke Smith). Callie is very hesitant and eventually Erica gets fed up and leaves Seattle. Callie and Mark embark on a friends-with-hot-benefits relationship as they both avoid feelings for other people. Izzie starts to see the ghost of Denny Duquette. And by “see” I mean “have sex with.”

Start Here If: You stopped watching when Ghost Sex became a thing.

You are not alone. Thankfully, the show recovers! It gets good again!

Ghost Sex, Explained

Yes, the Ghost Sex gets an explanation: Izzie has a brain tumor. Not great for her, but good for everyone else questioning what happened to this show.

Person to Know

Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw): Pediatric surgeon and wearer of rolly sneakers. She has a lot of pep, which is a departure for Grey’s Anatomy.

Must-See Episodes

“Elevator Love Letter” (Season 5, Episode 19): Derek finally comes back from self-imposed surgical exile to save Izzie! Owen’s PTSD almost ends his relationship with Cristina! The original interns grapple with Izzie’s diagnosis! DEREK PROPOSES TO MEREDITH IN AN ELEVATOR.

“Now or Never” (Season 5, Episode 24) and “Good Mourning” (Season 6, Episode 1): If you’re watching these for the first time, please have a moment of silence for those of us who had to endure an entire summer before learning the fates of both George (dies!) and Izzie (lives!). Not everything about it is debilitatingly gut-wrenching—Meredith and Derek get married on a post-it note! A Post-It Note wedding!

Relationship Watch

Mark and Lexie: The Romeo and Juliet of Seattle Grace.

Callie and Arizona: It doesn’t take long for these two to pair off. Callie’s very Catholic parents do not approve, and she loses her hefty trust fund because of it.

Cristina and Owen: V. hot and heavy. Dare I say, she seems much more into this guy than she ever was with Burke? Owen has demons though.

Bailey and Tucker: Her ambition and intense schedule proves too much for Bailey’s husband and the two divorce. Bailey can do much better.

Alex and Izzie: Izzie uses Meredith and Derek’s impending nuptials as a distraction from her tumor, but in the end, they decide to gift Izzie and Alex their wedding. These two get married! Izzie is too weak to make it all the way down the aisle, and George helps her the rest of the way. Feel free to sob whenever you want.

Start Here If: You stopped watching after George died.

The body bags are really starting to pile up on this show.

Must-See Episode

“I Saw What I Saw” (Season 6, Episode 6): A great medical episode that demonstrates Grey’s Anatomy’s willingness to play with its own format.

New Wrinkles

Notable Drama: Seattle Grace merges with Mercy West, becoming Seattle Grace Mercy West, sometimes known as Seattle Grace Mercy Death. Several new characters arrive, but you only need worry about are Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), hotshot resident and grandson of renowned surgeon Harper Avery (he has a prestigious award named after him!), and April Kepner (Sarah Drew), eager to please and exasperating. Elsewhere, Webber starts drinking again and has to step down as chief — Derek takes the job. Bailey starts dating cute anesthesiologist Ben Warren (Jason George). Meredith and Lexie’s dad, Thatcher, who started drinking after his wife Susan suddenly died, needs a liver transplant — guess which daughter is a match!

Bon Voyage: Izzie gets fired after a patient mishap, and leaves Seattle. She pops back in, but her marriage is not salvageable. Again, Alex has matured through this relationship. This also marks Alex’s move from a plastic surgery to pediatrics. If you can believe it: He’s Head of Pediatric Surgery in the present season! Our Alex!

People to Know

Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver): She’s a cardiothoracic surgeon who served with Owen in Iraq. There’s a whole mess of history and feelings wrapped up in their relationship.

Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone): Another Shepherd neurosurgeon! She pops in from Private Practice during season seven, but will return in full force later. She’s constantly trying to outdo her brother.

The Hospital Shooting

“Sanctuary” (Season 6, Episode 23) and “Death and All of His Friends” (Season 6, Episode 24): The hospital shooting episodes. Though incredibly hard to watch, the incident changes a lot of our characters going forward. Meredith watches Derek get shot by the angry husband of a patient he lost. He almost dies and she has a miscarriage. Cristina is forced to operate on Derek with a gun to her head ― afterward, she suffers from PTSD and can’t operate for a long time. Alex almost dies of a gunshot wound. April and Jackson bond after losing their two best friends. Webber finally steps up and acts like the chief we all know him to be. And yes, everyone’s experience in these two episodes is harrowing, but Bailey’s will have you wondering why she ever steps foot in that hospital again. Hey, no one ever said watching Grey’s Anatomy was fun all the time.

Relationship Watch

Meredith and Derek: They keep trying for a baby, but decide adoption is their best option. They meet a little girl named Zola and fall in love. Oh! They get married at City Hall, for real this time.

Cristina and Owen: Cristina has the hardest time post-shooting and one way she acts out is by marrying Owen. Although she wears a fabulous slinky red wedding dress, no one thinks this is a good idea.

Callie and Arizona: Another couple spatting over kids. Callie wants ‘em, AZ does not. Arizona takes off for a project in Africa and Callie stays behind, sleeps with Mark, and gets pregnant. Don’t worry! They work it out, Callie and Arizona get married, and the three parent little Sofia together.

Mark and Lexie: The same story does not have a happy ending for these two. Again, Lexie feels pressured into moving too fast — she didn’t sign up for a kid. They breakup, but make lots of moony eyes at each other.

Bailey and Ben: They break up after the shooting — Bailey is broken! — and she starts dating a very hot nurse named Eli (Daniel Sunjata). Bailey has great taste in men.

Teddy and Henry: Teddy is trying her best to move on from Owen, and agrees to marry patient Henry Burton (Scott Foley), a chronically ill man in need of insurance. Twist: They really fall in love!

The Musical Episode

Yes, the rumors are true: Grey’s Anatomy has a musical episode! “Song Beneath the Song” (Season 7, episode 17) is, um, not great. A very pregnant Callie is in a car accident and while holding on for dear life, imagines everyone singing. Instead of watching the whole episode, just watch Sara Ramirez murder “The Story” by Brandi Carlile (above!). But, like, murder in a good way, not in a “lose your medical license and go to prison” sort of way.

Start Here If: You stopped watching after seeing your doctors sing in the O.R.

A lot of people did not enjoy that.

Must-See Episodes

“Dark Was the Night” (Season 8, Episode 9) and “Suddenly” (Season 8, Episode 10): If you’re tracking the Owen/Teddy saga — which you might want to do, seeing as she returns in Season 14 — you should watch this two-parter in which Henry’s health suddenly takes a turn, and Owen has Cristina operate on him without telling her who the patient is. Henry dies and Owen repeatedly lies to Teddy to keep it a secret from her until she’s finished her own surgery. She leaves by the end of the season. But in happier news: Meredith and Derek officially adopt Zola. They’re really Mom and Dad now, not just our Mom and Dad!

New Wrinkles

Drama Rundown: Derek and Meredith’s Alzheimer’s clinical trial gets muddied up when it turns out that Adele Webber has Alzheimer’s (yes, her too) and Meredith messes with the integrity of the trial to help her. It ends the trial, puts a strain on their marriage, causes a rift in Meredith and Alex’s friendship (he turns her in!), and puts plans to adopt Zola on hold. Cristina gets pregnant, but wants an abortion; Owen reluctantly agrees — but never gets over it. The residents take their boards — April is the only one who doesn’t pass, and she’s fired, but she loses her virginity to Jackson and they have VERY hot bathroom sex, so her experience is really a draw.

Person to Know

Dr. Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen): A hardcore urologist and Jackson’s mother. She and Richard sleep together when the residents take their board exams and embark on a relationship.

The Crash

As if things couldn’t get worse: Season eight ends with a terrible plane crash! Meredith, Derek, Cristina, Arizona, Mark, and Lexie get on a small charter plane to pick up transplant organs and it goes down in the woods. They are there for days. Lexie dies while she and Mark pledge their undying love to one another. Arizona loses her leg. Mark suffers injuries that kill him weeks later. Derek gravely injures his hand. It’s not a great time.

Start Here If: You stopped watching after the plane crash when you couldn’t get Arizona’s screams out of your head.

Seriously, it was awful.

New Wrinkles

Post-Crash Drama Rundown: The remaining plane crash survivors (plus Callie, representing Mark) sue the hospital for negligence and win, thus bankrupting the hospital. They decide to buy it and, along with Jackson representing the Avery Foundation, become the board of the newly named Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (in memory of Lexie and Mark, now forever together, brb just crying). Meredith and Derek move into the dream house he built for her. Yes, built.

Must-See Episode

“Things We Said Today” (Season 9, Episode 10): We’re deep into Bailey’s wedding day, but she’s at the hospital operating on Adele Webber. Adele eventually passes. Richard has already moved on with Catherine, but it is still heartbreaking.

People to Know

Intern Roll Call: Meet Jo (street urchin), Stephanie (the best of us), Shane (hardcore), Leah (a complete mess), and Heather (she dies by the end of the season so don’t even worry about it).

Relationship Watch

Bailey and Ben: These crazy kids get married and are very cute together!

Cristina and Owen: These crazy kids get divorced … but keep banging each other.

Meredith and Derek: Meredith gets pregnant! She’s very tense the entire time, especially after she tests positive for several genetic markers of Alzheimer’s. Like they don’t have enough to worry about.

Jackson and April: They continue to hook up even though April thinks premarital sex is a sin. They call things off and she starts dating Matthew (Justin Bruening), a Christian paramedic. April and Matthew are engaged by the end of season nine.

Alex and Jo: Alex is back to his womanizing bullshit, and hooks up with most of the interns, but Jo (Camilla Luddington) is the person who really gets under his skin and they start a meaningful relationship, after he beats up her abusive boyfriend.

Arizona and Callie: Arizona is depressed after losing her leg and it takes a toll on their marriage, she cheats on Callie and the two separate.

Even More Drama

So Much Happening: Alex’s abusive father shows up and Alex is sent into a tailspin. Meredith is happily settling into her General Surgery specialty, until she and Cristina start battling it out for use of the new 3-D printer to change medicine and win the coveted Harper Avery award. Ben leaves his surgical residency program in Los Angeles to be closer to his wife — he becomes an intern at Grey Sloan. Amelia Shepherd moves to Seattle!

Bon Voyage: Cristina loses the Harper Avery award and then learns that because of the Avery Foundation’s financial role at Grey Sloan, no one from that hospital will ever win. She gets a job offer from Preston Burke (!) to run his cardiothoracic institute in Zurich, so she says goodbye to Owen for good, has one final dance with Meredith, and leaves Seattle.

Newcomer Alert! Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary): Cristina’s very young (she graduated med school at 19) replacement as Head of Cardio. Fun fact: She’s also the secret love child of Ellis Grey and Richard Webber!

Another Must-See Episode

“Get Up, Stand Up” (Season 10, Episode 12): Inspired by words Mark Sloan once said to him, Jackson professes his love for April AT HER WEDDING. Derek is supposed to be slowing down his work so Meredith can focus on her research, but gets a call from the president with a job offer. Shane, sleep-deprived and guilt-ridden over Heather’s death, performs emergency surgery on Alex’s dad by himself. He eventually dies.

Vocab Lesson

#Japril (n): Jackson and April’s ship name. They run away from April’s wedding together and get married! The problem that will plague their entire relationship — she’s a person of faith, he most certainly is not — rears its head pretty early on. And then they get pregnant! That always fixes stuff. See also: Calzona.

Start Here If: You stopped watching once Cristina left.

We get it, she was our favorite too.

Must-See Episode

“Only Mama Knows” (Season 11, Episode 4): If you’d like a crash course in all things Ellis Grey and the secret child she kept from everyone, turn this baby on.

New Wrinkles

Drama Rundown: Maggie has to fight to win over Meredith. Amelia is outed as a recovering drug addict and is still fighting with her brother, who is splitting his time between Seattle and big presidential stuff in D.C. To prove herself, the new Head of Neurosurgery takes on an impossible case: a giant tumor lodged in the brain of Arizona’s mentor, neonatal surgical wizard Dr. Herman (Geena Davis). She succeeds! Alex spends some time working at a private practice, but can’t fight his feelings for Grey Sloan Memorial and returns to peds with Arizona. Bailey takes Cristina’s place on the board.

Relationship Watch

Meredith and Derek: Derek’s decision to work on his brain-mapping project in D.C. creates a rift in their relationship. He finally decides his family in Seattle is the most important thing in the world to him. UNFORTUNATELY IT IS ALL TOO LATE.

Amelia and Owen: A lot of demons in this relationship, but they fall in love.

Jackson and April: Joy over their pregnancy is short-lived when they learn their baby has a lethal disease. They induce labor and their son, Samuel, dies minutes later. They never really recover.

Webber and Catherine: They almost end things after the Harper Avery award debacle, but these two are crazy about each other.

Deadly Episode Watch

“How to Save a Life” (Season 11, Episode 21): Sorry, not sorry. If we all had to watch Derek die in a shitty hospital after rescuing a group of people and then getting slammed by a semitruck, you do too.

Start Here If: You stopped watching after McDreamy met his demise.

Sometimes we still can’t believe it really happened, but here’s a secret: post-Derek Grey’s is excellent.

Must-See Episode

“The Sound of Silence” (Season 12, Episode 9): Directed by none other than Denzel Washington. Meredith gets brutally attacked by a patient and spends most of the episode unable to talk.

New Wrinkles

Drama Rundown: Meredith goes missing for an entire year (it’s only one episode) to cope with the loss of her husband — when she pops up again, surprise! She is giving birth to her and Derek’s third child, Ellis. She moves back into her mother’s house, where Maggie and Amelia eventually join her. She finally gets back into the O.R. and sports a ferry boat scrub cap in honor of her late husband. Catherine and Richard get married! Callie starts dating Penny, who was the doctor in charge of Derek’s care when he died. It’s very awkward! After April and Owen return from military surgical training in Iraq, April looks to repair #Japril—it doesn’t work. They end up divorced but, April reveals she’s pregnant again. How complicated!

Yes, Girl, Yes: Bailey is FINALLY named Chief of Surgery. It just feels right, doesn’t it?

Bon Voyage: Our dear Callie Torres leaves us at the end of season 12 to follow Penny to NYC. We have to sit through a terrible custody battle between Callie and Arizona first, but they do part on fairly good terms, considering all the yelling.

People to Know

Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianotti), handsome intern who hooks up with Maggie, and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), a charming cardio surgeon who served with Owen and Teddy in Iraq and was best buds with the resident redhead until they had a falling out. Over what, you say? Nathan was engaged to Owen’s sister Megan, who went MIA in a helicopter accident. Owen blames Nathan for Megan getting on the helicopter, both feel tremendously guilty for moving on. Nathan and Meredith have instant chemistry!

Relationship Watch

Bailey and Ben: Ben performs an emergency C-section in the hallway during a lockdown and the mother ends up dying. When Bailey doesn’t back Ben up, it causes a major rift in their relationship.

Meredith and Men Who Are Not Derek: Mer hooks up with a hot military surgeon named Will, but it is way too soon. He tells her she’s worth waiting for, but we haven’t seen him since, so … And of course, there’s Riggs. He’s trying hard to win Meredith over, but she puts him off, especially after she discovers Maggie has it bad for the guy.

Amelia and Owen: They fight and cry a lot, yet still, they would very much like to get married.

Must-See Finale

“Family Affair” (Season 12, Episode 24): It’s Amelia and Owen’s wedding, it shows Meredith and Nathan bonding over lost love, demonstrates the dynamic between the Sisters (Meredith, Amelia, and Maggie), and has Alex reverting to his old ways and brutally beating up DeLuca when he misinterprets finding the intern with a drunk Jo — but really I am recommending this episode because BEN WARREN CUTS A BABY OUT OF APRIL KEPNER ON MEREDITH GREY’S KITCHEN TABLE. Welcome, Harriet Avery, to Grey’s Anatomy!

Start Here If: You stopped watching after the kitchen table C-section.

Admittedly, it was a lot.

New Wrinkles

Drama Rundown: Alex gets charged with felony assault but eventually DeLuca gets the charges dropped. Jo can’t marry Alex because she’s already married — and her name isn’t Jo Wilson! She’s been on the run from her abusive husband, Dr. Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison). Maggie’s birth mother shows up with breast cancer. Her death guts Maggie, but also brings her and Jackson, his mother’s surgeon, closer. Jackson goes looking for his father, Robert Avery (Eric Roberts), in Montana, but realizes he never needed him. He and April sleep together one last time, but their romantic relationship is over. RIP #Japril. Amelia reveals that she got pregnant while still an addict and the baby was born with no brain. She doesn’t want to have more kids, and Amelia and Owen separate. Stephanie leaves after a harrowing incident involving a rapist loose in the hospital who causes an explosion. Meredith and Riggs do it in the backseat of an SUV. I mean, they do it lots of places, but that place is the hottest.

Must-See Episode

“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” (Season 14, Episode 7): Grey’s 300th episode! It’s a big love letter to longtime fans, oh and no big deal but at the end of it Meredith Grey wins the Harper Avery Award. You’ll be crying as an entire O.R. gives Mer a standing O — including, Meredith envisions, her mother.

People to Know

Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer): Yes, you guys — SHE’S ALIVE. She was held captive for ten years, but finally found and brought to Grey Sloan. It’s Meredith who encourages Riggs to reunite with his lost love, and it’s Meredith who comes up with a miraculous surgery to save Megan’s life. Megan and Riggs quickly fall back in love and move to the sunny beaches of California with Megan’s adopted son from her captivity.

Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato): Andrew’s older sister who comes over from Italy to do a female orgasm study at Grey Sloan and generally embarrass her brother.

Intern Roll-Call: Meet Levi Schmitt a.k.a. Glasses (a walking disaster who means well), Taryn Helm (crushing hard on Meredith), Vikram Roy (tries to sue the hospital, Bailey basically owns him now), Dahlia Qadri (third in her class, lovesick), Casey Parker (a transgender military officer and IT whiz), and Sam Bello (has a long romantic history with DeLuca!).

Relationship Watch

DeLuca and Sam: There’s evidence to suggest that any time these two get together they ravage one another’s hearts, but they still can’t help themselves. Sadly, Sam must flee the country when they discover ICE is looking to deport the Dreamer. DeLuca is wrecked.

Bailey and Ben: Just when they’re in a great place marriage-wise, Ben decides he’s going to quit surgery and become a firefighter … just in time to join the Shondaland spinoff, Station 19! He’s still around, but less than usual.

Meredith and Not Derek: She’s not all that interested in dating, but she meets a transplant surgeon and the two hit it off. Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) was only in one episode, but by Shonda, he deserves to come back.

Alex and Jo: Jo’s abusive ex-husband finds her! It is terrifying! He gets hit by a car and eventually dies, but still, things looked dire for a moment or two there. Now Jo is free! She and Alex can get married!

Jackson and Maggie: They are hot for each other, but there’s that small matter of them being step-siblings. They get over it and under each other!

Owen and Teddy: Yes, Teddy! Owen flies to Germany to declare his love for her, they have a ton of sex, but in the end, Teddy doesn’t think Owen is sincere.

More Wrinkles

Drama Forver: April’s ex-fiancé Matthew shows up in the hospital with his pregnant wife; his baby is born but his wife dies. Bailey suffers a heart attack and it puts a lot of things into perspective — especially how taxing her chief of surgery gig is. Richard’s longtime sponsor dies and he worries how the loss will affect his sobriety. Owen fosters a baby named Leo. Leo’s teenage mom, Betty, shows up and she’s a drug addict who Amelia decides to take under her care. The four live as some sort of makeshift family.

Well, That’s a Bummer: It turns out that Harper Avery was actually a terrible human who tried to sweep at least 37 instances of sexual harassment and misconduct under the rug with his money, but it all comes to light. They dismantle the Harper Avery Foundation. Jackson uses his considerable fortune to pay reparation to the victims. Catherine reverts to her maiden name, and The Catherine Fox Foundation is born. Meredith is disgusted and returns her and her mother’s Harper Avery awards.

Mommy Issues: Alex finally makes amends with his mother. She is bipolar and Alex gave up most of his childhood to take care of her and his two siblings. Now she’s back on her meds and doing well. They have a long way to go, but it’s a start!

One Last Must-See Episode

“Cold As Ice” (Season 14, Episode 23): Surprise! April and Matthew have fallen back in love after suffering great tragedies, and then, because this is Grey’s Anatomy, they get in a car accident that leaves April hypothermic and stops her heart. All the doctors work to get her back. The big takeaway here, though, is that Jackson, a man who could never quite swallow April’s unwavering faith, prays to God to keep her alive and then she wakes up! He begins to question a lot of things.

And Some Good Things!

Happy Endings: After some hijinks, Alex and Jo are married by Meredith on a ferry, and April and Matthew decide there’s no point in waiting and they get married, too. It’s April Kepner’s big send-off from the show. Also saying good-bye is Arizona, who decides to go to NYC to be with Sofia and newly single Callie. We’ll miss them, but at least neither got hit by a semitruck! Elsewhere, Amelia and Owen are making googly eyes at each other.

Hey, Don’t I Know You?: Teddy Altman is back — and she’s pregnant with Owen’s baby! So, that should be fun.

Congratulations! You just completed your crash course in Grey’s Anatomy! Feel free to celebrate by dancing it out or drinking tequila, because you should feel confident enough to stroll on in to season 15 like a seasoned Grey’s vet. But remember, there’s always more to learn about the storied history of hot doctors in Seattle, and you never know who is going to walk through those hospital doors. Sometimes even ghosts!