Hailee Steinfeld Cast As A Conniving Aspirational Pop Star in Idol

Dramas interrogating the strange realities of pop stardom are so hot right now, and Hailee Steinfeld — actress and pop singer — will not be left out. Deadline reports that Steinfeld is closing a deal to lead and produce the film Idol, which was bought by Netflix, and apparently had Universal and Paramount interested as well. In a phenomenal set of comparisons, the story is described as “Devil Wears Prada meets All About Eve” and is “set in the high-stakes world of pop music.” Steinfeld’s character will be the Eve Harrington archetype in this scenario, playing the assistant to an “iconic-type singer” who tries to supplant her employer by attempting to “morph into her.”

It’s not clear whether “morph” in this case is literal and Idol will actually be some insane Lynchian body horror, or if it’s “morph” in the sense of learning the “iconic-type” singer’s ways and supplanting her in the limelight. With an arched eyebrow as vicious as Steinfeld’s, either scenario seems plausible. (But can it be the body horror option?) It’s worth noting, too, that Federal Films is one of the producers, which is the film division of the actress-singer’s label, Republic Records. According to Deadline, Steinfeld will be “heavily involved” in the music for Idol. Naturally.