One of Weinstein’s Sexual-Assault Counts Was Just Dismissed

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Justice James Burke dismissed one sexual-assault count against Harvey Weinstein on Thursday.

This decision comes after Weinstein’s lawyers argued that there are legal problems with the criminal case against him. Their argument reportedly included concerns that accuser Lucia Evans’s story didn’t add up so they pushed for dismissal of the case.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi told Burke at a hearing that new information “was previously unknown to the people” — and that they wouldn’t fight the defense request to toss one of the charges due to this info.

“The people cannot oppose the defense request for the dismissal of that single count,” Illuzzi said.

The disgraced movie mogul was accused in Manhattan state court of allegedly nonconsensual sexual behavior toward three women.

Weinstein maintains that he’s innocent of the charges.