Haunting of Hill House Creator Says the Crain Family Story Is ‘Done’

They have been through enough! Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House riffs on and changes up parts of Shirley Jackson’s novel to adapt it to television, but the show’s creator doesn’t have any plans to expand the story about the central family past the end of the show’s first season. In an interview with EW, writer and director Mike Flanagan said that though he hasn’t heard from Netflix or the show’s producers Paramount and Amblin about whether they want a second season, “as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done.” Flanagan added that he can imagine going in new directions “with the house or with something completely different” and that he likes the idea of some sort of anthology. “I felt like the Crains have been through enough,” he said, “and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it.” Look at that: a rare win for closure in the era of endless TV.