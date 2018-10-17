HBO Cancels Animals After Three Seasons

From HBO’s Animals. Photo: HBO

It’s the end of the road for Animals. According to Deadline, the animated series co-created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano and executive-produced by the Duplass brothers will not return for a fourth season. The most recent season — which featured the voices of guest stars including John Mulaney, Tracy Morgan, Edie Falco, David Harbour, Lauren Lapkus, Kate Berlant, and more — premiered back in August and wrapped up its ten-episode run earlier this month.

Matarese confirmed the news on Twitter today, writing, “We’ve worked on Animals in one way or another for over six years and we felt that creatively we’ve reached the end of the show and this world. And also HBO didn’t really want a fourth season.” Luciano tweeted a message of his own, calling the experience of producing the show “the ride of a lifetime.”

Some news on #AnimalsHBO ....

What a journey it's been. So thankful to everyone who worked on it. Did a voice. Helped us in our lives in any way along the way. We love you. We are grateful. #AnimalsFOREVER pic.twitter.com/WTIGjiA6C0 — phil matarese (@philorphilip) October 17, 2018

No more #AnimalsHBO! Been the ride of a lifetime. Holy shit we made an hbo show out of our laptop cartoon. Love to @philorphilip @MarkDuplass @jayduplass @hbo @SBaker64 Grateful!!! Onto the next one 😈😝🤗 pic.twitter.com/6Bnspb9V50 — Mike Luciano (@mikelucianosup) October 17, 2018