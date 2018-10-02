Photo: Twitter/HBO

A few months after ordering a pilot for The Righteous Gemstones, Deadline reports that HBO’s latest collaboration with Danny McBride will go to series. We’ve also got a first-look image of the most holy Gemstone clan, played by McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and John Goodman. McBride — who created the show with David Gordon Green and Jody Hill — will write, direct, executive produce, and star in Gemstones as Jesse Gemstone, the son of famed evangelist Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) who is next in line to take over his father’s ministry empire. Eli is known for his “aggressive salvation techniques” and Jesse wants to modernize and expand the business, but they’re both invested in “a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”