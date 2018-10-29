Heathers Episodes Pulled (Again) in Wake of Pittsburgh Shooting

The characters in Heathers. Photo: Paramount Network

The two episodes of the Paramount Network’s Heathers reboot, which were initially pulled from the air in the wake of the Parkland shooting, were pulled from the air Sunday night in the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two episodes involved students in the show’s high school going through active shooting training. Paramount initially postponed and then cancelled the show citing concerns about its depiction of gun violence, before deciding to air it this month in the run-up to Halloween, though with edits that toned down that violence. Paramount did air two episodes of Heathers on Saturday night, and will air the edited version of the finale tonight, while the two missing episodes are available on VOD and on Paramount’s app and website, should there ever actually come a time where someone in America feels comfortably distant from gun violence.