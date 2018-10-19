Heidi Klum Says Project Runway ‘Needed Some Change’

Heidi Klum. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Heidi Klum is happily passing the fashion baton to Project Runway’s fresh new hosts Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano. “I don’t think they need advice! I feel like I left Project Runway in great hands with Karlie and Christian, and I think they’re going to do a great job,” Klum tells Vulture at the 2018 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. And as Klum sees it, it’s about time they came around. “I can’t wait to see how they’re gonna change it, it needed some change. It’s been stale for 16 years,” she says. “It was great! But it needed something new, too, and I feel like with new people and the way they do it, it’ll have that. I’m excited for that.”

In early September, it was announced that the Runway vet and her co-host Tim Gunn would be leaving the show after 16 seasons to take their talents to a new Amazon project. The show will feature international designers and products and viewers will be able to buy their clothes on the Amazon store. Last week, it was announced that model Karlie Kloss and P.R. prodigy and season-four winner Christian Siriano would take the reins as hosts in place of Klum and Gunn. But perhaps Klum was onto something before the announcement was even made, as she told reporters at America’s Got Talent in September: “[Christian] should be the new Tim Gunn if you ask me.”