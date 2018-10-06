The Reactions Are in: Comic-Con Is Obsessed With Hellboy’s First Footage

Photo: Lionsgate

We have some good and bad news for all the super swoll Hellboy fans out there. Good: the first footage debuted this afternoon at New York Comic Con. Hooray! Bad: The film’s overlords won’t actually release the footage for us internet dwellers, giving us a major case of superhero FOMO. But fear not, readers. Combing through the social media abyss, it’s clear that the lucky attendees are all head-over-heels for David Harbour’s titular demon — and we’ve highlighted some of the most intriguing social media reactions below. The footage has no shortage of sizzling humor and Harbour’s chiseled body, that’s for sure.

#Hellboy footage is a LOT of fun. Great worldbuilding, Harbour looks great, tone still has a sense of humor, and there is no shortage of monsters and Mignola-esque elements. #NYCC #NYCC2018 — Mike Cecchini is at #NYCC (@wayoutstuff) October 6, 2018

Saw the teaser trailer for #Hellboy at #NYCC (will not be online). It looks fucking badass. David is pitch perfect. Consider me pumped. — Beth Elderkin Haunts NYCC (@BethElderkin) October 6, 2018

Just saw the #Hellboy trailer and it’s BADASS. @DavidKHarbour looks great. Really dug the blend of action, humor and attitude. Get the feeling @SashaBianca23 might be a bit of a scene stealer here. Visuals are also surprisingly vibrant, and it works well! — Deweystein's Monster (@PNemiroff) October 6, 2018

HOLY CRAP! THE #HELLBOY TRAILER IS AWESOME!!!! The tone is very fun, and action packed! The visuals are very crisp and much different the. The Del Toro films, but really looks like a good time! Harbour fits the roll great, and I am excited to see the film! — #JackassGoesHome @ NYCC (@RealJackassBC) October 6, 2018

Just saw the first trailer for the new #Hellboy—footage looks great. Very funny. Harbour definitely puts a unique, more humorous spin on the character. Final shot of the trailer got huge applause. #NYCC — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 6, 2018

Just saw the first trailer for #Hellboy ....it’s going to be 10/10 film #NYCC — Kevin (@KvMcN) October 6, 2018

Also, we got a peak at what the logo will look like. Nice font!

The film is out in April 2019. Patience is a virtue.