Boy, you’d think being shipped off to a black hole on a spacecraft packed with criminals would qualify as a worse case scenario. Unfortunately, as revealed in the French trailer for the film High Life, Robert Pattison, Andre 3000, Mia Goth, and their fellow astro-convicts are also subjected to fertility experiments conducted by what seems to be a (increasingly) mad scientist portrayed by Juliette Binoche. Come on, Neil Armstrong didn’t walk on the moon for this. High Life opens in France on November 7, and in the United States next year.

