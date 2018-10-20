Sure, it might be old news that Vin Diesel and the Rock engaged in a very bizarrely worded feud thanks to some behind-the-scenes Fast 8 trouble, but that doesn’t mean our gal Hillary Clinton hasn’t been low-key taking sides after all these years. In short: sorry, Rock. Diesel is the Paper in this scenario, so we guess this makes Clinton … the Scissors? “The Fast and the Furious movies proved that both are masters of high-octane action. While the Rock is an indispensable part of the later films, Vin Diesel is really the heart and the center of the Toretto family,” Clinton mused on The Late Show. “In the end, everyone is better off when they’re able to look past what divides them and work together.” We know how much Clinton loves togetherness.

