Dear Hollywood, Give Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer ‘Something to Do Together’

BFFs. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

We regret to inform you, “producers” in “Hollywood,” that you’re screwing up big time. Big time! Because best friends Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, hoping to recreate some of that iconic 13 Going on 30 magic, are out here trying to work together again and you’re failing them. Failing them! A rom-com limited series? A big-screen period drama? A sequel? Literally anything? They’re all ears. “I was trying to develop something with my friend Judy Greer, because I think she is the funniest of all time and she is so fun to be with, so we were trying to come up with something to do together,” Garner told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “And then we both got offers for different things and said ‘OK, I should probably do this and you should do that.’” In the meantime, you can currently watch Garner on Camping and Greer on Kidding, two single-syllable comedies duking it out on premiere cable. But not you, producers. Your homework is to come up with ten (10) ideas for them by tomorrow.