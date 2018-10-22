Homecoming Trailer: Build Your Career At Our Shady Top-Secret Military Facility!

The second trailer for Julia Robert’s Amazon show Homecoming dropped today and darn if we aren’t starting to think something strange is going on at this vague, dimly-lit military reintegration program. Is it the constantly-flowing cascade of red pills? The quivering, minor-key violin music? Julia Robert’s chipper request that her patients confirm their participation is “voluntary and un-coerced”? The chilling implication of entangled memory, control, and the armed forces? Nah, we’re probably just being paranoid. Looks like we only have to wait until November 2 to find out either way!

Related