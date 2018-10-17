Yikes. Photo: Getty Images

At long last, Pusha-T is revealing his sources. Days after Drake opened up to LeBron James about feeling betrayed by Kanye West, whom he believes was the snitch who told Push about his secret son — which Push then used as ammunition in his lethal diss track — despite Kanye’s denial, Push is now setting the record straight about how he acquired that information. Appearing on Joe Budden’s podcast, he claims it was actually Drake’s longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib, who indirectly spilled the beans.

“It may make sense in Drake’s mind — ‘Oh, Ye told Push about my son and my situation when we was in Wyoming’ — it’s wrong. Didn’t happen like that. The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, he talks to her daily … Ultimately speaks [to the woman] about how he’s disgruntled about notoriety and certain things involving Drake and his career. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts. She divulged all of this information. That’s where it came from. She knew all of this [including Drake’s scrapped Adidas line named for his son]. I didn’t get it from him or them. That’s all it was. Pillow talking kills everybody. [40’s] probably not gonna admit it to them – he gotta keep that lie face on – but they gonna know. [Drake] knows exactly who this [woman] is. He knows exactly what I’m talking about. He’s going to. I couldn’t live with myself without telling him, without him knowing this. He has to live with this.”

Push says he kept that detail hushed because “there was so much power in silence” and also out of spite, and was taken aback by Kanye’s apology to Drake. “What are you apologizing for, sir? You didn’t give me anything in regard to aiding in this drama. Nothing … You shouldn’t have done that. No interviews should’ve been done. Because of all of that right there, now [Drake] thinks what he thinks.” Push explains that he’s coming forward now after watching Drake on LeBron’s show say he should’ve been punched for taking a jab at 40’s battle with MS on his diss track. “But your friend is the reason why [he knows about Drake’s son]. That’s how it came about. That narrative gotta die.”

Push later added that Kanye went so far as to keep Drake and Push separated in the studio in Wyoming, arranging for Push to leave the day before Drake arrived. “Everybody else can be there. I can’t because I don’t play neutral. You don’t get to shoot my homeboys, it’s not happening,” he says. “Everybody not built like me. This is the music industry, this ain’t the streets.” He also reveals he received a call from a longtime friend and collaborator claiming that Drake’s team had bribed her for dirt on Push. “We in the car [to Kanye’s album listening party in Wyoming] and get a call from an old friend saying, ‘Someone just hit me up talking about $100,000 for information on you,’” Push says. “That research didn’t come back with nothing. As a matter of fact, they taped the conversations and gave them to me.”