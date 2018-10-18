Hugh Grant Says He Is Open to Returning to Bridget Jones, Baby

Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s been two years since Bridget Jones fans were left with that cliffhanger: Daniel Cleaver is still alive. But will the devilishly charming character return to Bridget’s universe should a fourth movie happen? Actor Hugh Grant isn’t totally opposed.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. It depends on the story,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference for Amazon’s A Very English Scandal. It might be a tough sell, though. Grant recalled how an early version 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby had Daniel Cleaver “in it a lot,” but he just wasn’t seeing the vision. “I could never make him work in that story … I just didn’t know how Daniel Cleaver would react to [Bridget’s pregnancy]. I thought he would’ve run away from the situation.”

And the other version, in which Daniel “sort of stuck around and changed completely, really into having a baby” was also a hard no. “I thought: That’s just not him. And in the end, we gave up.”

Unless the potential Bridget 4 has Cleaver written all over it, rom-coms may be a thing of the past for the actor. “I don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth in the sense of looking down on romantic comedies. I’m proud of them,” he says. “If I get home and switch on the TV … there I am. Chatting up some girl. I’m sort of grateful to them, but I’m also very pleased to be through with them, I have to say. I think some of the stuff I get offered to do now is just more challenging and interesting.”

But lucky for fans, he hasn’t totally closed the door yet on those flicks that are still so loved. “I think we’re gonna do a Four Weddings sequel-ette for Comic Relief. That seems to be the plan.”