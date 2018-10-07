Photo: Andrea Friedrich/Redferns

They say what God has joined, no man can separate, so we’re going to assume Shaggy 2 Dope’s attempt to take a running leap and kick Fred Durst’s head off his body was a prank, and not a sign of a true beef between bands. Though, if the Insane Clown Posse singer had wanted to start beef, throwing a flying kick at the back of the Limp Bizkit frontman’s cranium would be an excellent way to start one.

Of course, fans at Saturday’s Rock Allegiance Festival in New Jersey captured the moment in question and immediately uploaded it, so you can judge the unsuccessful kick for yourselves. “What a pussy,” Durst muses after the incident. “Couldn’t even pull it off.” The way security dragged out Shaggy 2 Dope sure looked real enough. Though, in his defense, if you could get air like that on a kick, it might be hard not to try.