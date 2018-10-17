Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

A fresh bit of news has surfaced to remind you that Cats the movie is happening, and hold onto your hats, because Idris Elba is reportedly in talks to join the cast. According to Deadline, Elba is circling the role of Macavity, a master criminal cat who serves as the antagonist of the central characters, a tribe of fellow cats called the Jellicles. Macavity gets up to mischief regularly, but for the purposes of this Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, he leads a band of bad cats in kidnapping the Jellicle leader Old Deuteronomy. Remember, this post started by telling you Idris Elba is in negotiations to join this cast, which already includes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Laurie Davidson, and Mette Towley. Big screen Cats will be directed by Tom Hooper, because who else could it have been?