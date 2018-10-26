Iliza Shlesinger Pilot Where She “Guides Women” In the Works at CBS

Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger has a new show in the works at CBS, and she’s also teamed up with I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Plummer-Kreamer for the project, Deadline reports. Shlesinger, fresh off the upcoming film Instant Family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, will both co-write and star. The show is called Halfway There, and will feature Shlesinger playing a female stand-up comic “who prides herself on ‘guiding women’ in her act.” That is, of course, until her half-sister moves in with her and puts her guidance skills to the ultimate test! Hopefully the sister will have at least heard of World War II.