Jaboukie Young-White Joins The Daily Show As a Correspondent

Jaboukie Young-White on The Daily Show. Photo: Comedy Central

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has added a new name to its team of correspondents. The show just announced that Jaboukie Young-White has been hired at the show as a correspondent, joining Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Dulcé Sloan, Desi Lydic, and Michael Kosta. Young-White will make his Daily Show debut on tonight’s episode at 11 p.m.

Prior to joining The Daily Show, Young-White — a stand-up comedian and Chicago native — first rose to popularity for his extremely funny Twitter presence. In addition to working as a writer and story editor on the new seasons of Netflix’s American Vandal and Big Mouth, Young-White was featured on our 2017 list of 20 Comedians to Watch, made his late-night stand-up debut on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show late last year, and returned to the show to perform another stand-up set just last week: