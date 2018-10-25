Jamie Lee Curtis Rides Her Box Office Heatwave Into Rian Johnson’s Knives Out

Curtis. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis can continue celebrating. Her Halloween sequel is set to top the box office for a second weekend, and Variety reports that she is now on board for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Written and directed by Johnson, the story is described as “a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style,” and the cast already includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Craig will play the movie’s starring detective, but there aren’t details out yet about Curtis’s role. Since The Rock is so excited about the actresses’s recent success, maybe invite him to join, too? It seems like they need a buddy picture.