Original Saturday Night Live cast member Jane Curtin was a guest on the latest Watch What Happens Live, and when she was asked by a caller who was the worst host during her time on the NBC show, she got candid: “God, there were so many!” Curtin went on to reveal one of the many — Walter Matthau, who hosted during the fourth season in 1978 — who she says didn’t take the SNL process seriously: “It was disrespecting our space, and it really pissed me off.” Host Andy Cohen followed it up by asking Curtin if she still watches SNL today. “Andy, I’m in bed at 8!”

Check out another clip below, where Curtin looks back on her fraught relationship with Lorne Michaels during the early days at SNL and how, after Michaels told Curtin he couldn’t do anything about John Belushi’s misbehaving, the two only communicated through Gilda Radner going forward: