Janelle Monáe Joins Cynthia Erivo in Harriet Tubman Biopic

Janelle Monáe. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Atlantic Record

You were already closely tracking the production schedule of the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, with Cynthia Erivo in the titular role and stars like Leslie Odom Jr. and Jennifer Nettles alongside her. But now Janelle Monáe will join the cast in a so-far unspecified role, and have you ever seen a more exciting and musically talented cast all gathered in one place that so far is not expected to be singing any songs? Harriet will chronicle the life of the legendary abolitionist, and the movie will be directed by Kasi Lemmons from a script she co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard (of Ali and Remember the Titans fame). Now all they have to do is make it a musical!