Janelle Monáe joins Tessa Thompson in Lady in the Tramp, but not in the role she should obviously be playing, which is her love interest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monáe will play Peg, a “wise-cracking pound dog” who was originally voiced by Peggy Lee. Thompson is the titular Lady, while Justin Theroux is her Tramp, with Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jensen, and Benedict Wong also already part of the voice cast. Charlie Bean is directing the movie and Andrew Bujalski wrote the script for the feature that, like so many other recently announced projects, is expected to debut on that sprawling streaming service that Disney is intending to launch next year.