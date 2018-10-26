Photo: Tasos Katopodis/2017 Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld is setting up another comedy residency. Beginning January 11, the comic will start a ten-show run, performing two shows each night, at the Beacon Theater, with the final engagement coming on June 7. Seinfeld, who previously had a 36-show stand at the Beacon that kicked off in 2016, said in the event announcement, “There are certain theaters that make a performer and an audience feel very connected. For me, The Beacon is just it. That feeling is all I care about. I can’t wait to go back.” Tickets for the 2019 dates will go on sale November 2, and range from $88 to $195.