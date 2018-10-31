Count Trumpula Declares the War on ‘Ween Over

Tonight Jimmy Fallon unveiled his Halloween costume, well, kinda. It was Trump as a vampire, or, Count Trumpula. While declaring the war on ‘ween officially over, it was just plain eerie how suited the president is for the role of a blood sucking monster. After emerging from his giant tanning bed coffin, Count Trumpula treated us all to a peek into why he loves Halloweed so much: everyone is on his same candy-only diet, and no one makes fun of you for being covered in toilet paper. Also, in this universe, Trump gives Big Macs out to trick-or-treaters, which he hopes will make him more popular with the younger voters. Uh oh.