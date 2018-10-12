John Legend Just Released Two Christmas Songs, So the Holidays Start Now

Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Have yourself a merry little mid-October with John Legend’s first two Christmas songs from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas. The annual classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” features Esperanza Spalding and will be the perfect thing to play in the background while your family argues over the dinner table. Just zone out and listen to John Legend croon. Luna’s dad also released an original song, “Bring Me Love.” It’s never too early to get a Christmas song stuck in your head. Why not start with these two? Legend’s full album drops on October 26 and he’ll be packing up the sleigh and going on tour starting November 15.